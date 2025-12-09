We are ready for talks with PTI: Khurram Dastgir

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, government and PTI should hold talks, If there are no talks, the situation in the country will worsen, all problems can be solved through negotiations, thanks to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, we achieved great success, everyone has to think about the development of the country and sit together and discuss, Nawaz Sharif has not been happy since the elections, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and the Prime Minister have different thoughts, the situation in the country is not favorable, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir put the country on the path of development, there is a need to fix the commercial system in the country, poverty is increasing in the country, attention should be paid to it, Pakistan’s elections have not been fair since 1970, PTI’s election was also not good, NAB has made a huge recovery, NAB is doing its job, Pakistan should improve its economy, I don’t think Governor’s rule will be imposed, the situation in our country will be very good because of the Field Marshal, the whole world recognizes Pakistan, never in the past has Pakistan been so well received, Donald Trump is also praising the efforts of the Field Marshal, those involved in the May 9 incidents should be released, corruption has increased in every era, Pakistan has had many relations with foreign countries, there is a need to improve the economic situation in Pakistan, there are many problems on tax issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very hardworking, there is a need for improvement in the economy in the country, business people are going abroad due to the situation in the country.



Senior leader of PML-N Khurram Dastgir said after a long time, the situation in Pakistan has improved, the country has become economically strong, PML-N saved the country from default, PML-N has put the country on the path of development, the value of the dollar is improving, IMF has released the next tranche, Pakistan’s situation will improve further after the installment, we must think about the development of the country by leaving bureaucracy behind, people should be freed from the burden of taxes, It is time to rein in the NOC mafia, Inflation has decreased significantly in the country, transparency International’s report says corruption has decreased, government should play its role in eradicating corruption, the government itself conducted the IMF survey, we have to abandon the grip and take the country forward, PTI people did nothing but arrest, our youth are sacrificing their lives for the country every day, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should cooperate with the federation, we all have to end terrorism together, Afghanistan has never been our friend, history is witness that Afghanistan has never helped Pakistan, There is a need to provide new jobs in the country, there is a need to break the current stalemate in the country, PTI members are not ready to talk to anyone, PTI has entered a closed room, PTI members sit outside Adiala Jail every day, PTI people have nothing but noise and alcohol, PPP is our ally party, both parties will jointly lead the country on the path of development, the economy will have to improve further in the coming time, The 18th Amendment will not reduce the powers of the provinces, Speaker National Assembly has still invited PTI for talks, we are ready for talks with PTI, PTI has nothing to do with the betterment of the country, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should think about the betterment of the people of the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is using government resources indiscriminately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was given a lot of funds by the federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should play its role in eliminating terrorism in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is only holding jirgas, leave these jirgas and eliminate terrorism from your province, we defeated a country ten times bigger, If PTI wants to move forward, it will have to talk to political parties.