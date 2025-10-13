Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to Afghanistan: Osama Sarwar, Pakistan gave India a defeat that will be remembered for centuries: Ghulam Mustafa, Protests are taking place in Pakistan and celebrations are being held in Gaza: Qamar Zaman Kaira

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Provincial Assembly meeting today was strange, some people were making fun of this meeting, Sohail Afridi has been given a very big position, Sohail Afridi has spoken about the people.

He added, Pakistan’s situation with Afghanistan is very bad, the coming together of Afghanistan and India could create problems for us, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also have to think about this situation, the founder has no idea when he will come out, terrorism is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people are being martyred every day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all political parties should come together for the betterment of Pakistan, Pakistan’s internal situation is not good.

MNA Muslim League-N Usama Sarwar, says Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to Afghanistan, it was very important to respond to the Afghanistan attack, everyone should work together for the betterment of Pakistan, all problems can be solved through dialogue, Sohail Afridi must work for the betterment of his province, Sohail Afridi will have to negotiate in a good manner, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan are deteriorating, Pakistan supported Afghanistan at all levels, if the situation with Afghanistan remains like this, more problems will arise, Sohail Afridi spoke in a very emotional manner, Sohail Afridi is not as old as our party’s experience, PML-N has put the country on the path of progress in every sector, welfare work is being done all over Punjab, we are working equally throughout Punjab, country comes first, politics comes second, Pakistan comes first, then something else, the country’s defense is in strong hands, if anyone looks at us with a dirty eye, they will gouge out their eye, smuggling from Afghanistan border must be stopped, it will not be allowed, surveillance was being carried out on the Afghan border, that’s why we gave a befitting reply, now Afghanistan is apologizing, Afghanistan will not be forgiven under any circumstances, Afghan minister is visiting India and holding meetings, Sohail Afridi wants to hold a sit-in for Agrabani’s release, the founder’s release must come from the courts, the founder has been sentenced by the courts, the founder raised the cipher, PTI celebrates Trump’s victory, Sohail Afridi has a very big position, show responsibility, Chief ministers of all provinces should come together and think about the betterment of the country,

Defense Analyst General (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa, says all political parties should be united for Pakistan, all these parties are doing their own politics, all parties must come together and play their role for the betterment of the country, all political parties should forget their differences and come together, Pakistan’s armed forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any aggression, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan and captured their check posts, if anyone looks at Pakistan with a dirty eye, we will kill them with a sword, Pakistan gave India a defeat that will be remembered for centuries, Pakistan used everything under pressure to get America out of Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s territory is being used against terrorism, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan.

Senior leader PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira, says Pakistan has many problems, our armed forces gave a befitting reply to India, Pakistan Army soldiers are making sacrifices for the country, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan, some bitterness arose after Maryam Nawaz’s statement, there are always bitter moments while in government, PTI members say hold elections, India will use every weapon to weaken Pakistan, Israel is breaking mountains of oppression in Gaza, peace has begun to prevail in Gaza, protests are taking place in Pakistan and celebrations are being held in Gaza, Sharia law is enforced at the point of a gun in Afghanistan, Afghanistan wants to assert its sovereignty at gunpoint, there are 3.45 million Afghans in Pakistan, Pakistan fell into many problems because of Afghans, Taliban want to implement peace system through force.