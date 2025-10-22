Terrorism has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tahira Aurangzeb, The country only needs peace: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Israel has broken mountains of oppression in Gaza: Yusuf Khan

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, the economic situation in Pakistan is very bad, Corruption is increasing day by day in the country, elections have never been fair in the country, Pakistan’s internal situation is not good, people are leaving businesses and going out, Pakistan’s diplomatic relations are very good, Maryam Aurangzeb should get a medal, Maryam Aurangzeb did a lot of work in Punjab during the flood days, Pakistan’s external situation is fine, Pakistan’s internal situation is very bad, this is causing economic damage, there have been no fair elections since 1970, People are leaving businesses and going out, there is so much poverty in the country, never seen before, too much tax has been imposed on plots, they are making the IMF happy, there was a lot of corruption during the founder’s era, all political parties should be united for the sake of the country, Balochistan tops corruption list, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second, Punjab third: PTI and government should adopt the path of peace,

MNA Muslim League-N Tahir Aurangzeb said the country is going through many problems, the worst floods occurred in Punjab, Punjab government saved thousands of lives during floods,

more than 1,100 people have received ATM cards, flood victims have started receiving checks, ATM cards have been given to victims in Okara, Multan and other districts, Maryam Aurangzeb will be happy to receive the award, we will make rehabilitation of flood affected people possible, Flood victims will not be left alone, Pakistan’s diplomatic relations have improved, Will provide employment to flood-affected people, provinces are being affected by terrorism, If there is peace in the country, business will come, terrorism ended during PML-N era, flood victims have started receiving checks, people will build their own houses with this money, we did not give expired vehicles, the Prime Minister is visiting in the interest of the country, the Prime Minister is doing a lot for the country, the vehicles that have been asked to be given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are absolutely correct, These vehicles are not damaged, they are spreading baseless propaganda, Terrorism has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI settled terrorists during its rule, Many lives were lost due to terrorism, PTI people are not ready to listen to anyone, Maryam Nawaz is working day and night in Punjab, the country will not go beyond an empty province, the founders used to say that the country had defaulted, PML-N saved the country from default, PTI people had said not to send money to Pakistan, If there is Pakistan, then we are all there.

MNA PPP Mirza Akhtar Baig said PPP is presenting a report on sugar, IMF has reduced some targets due to floods, floods have affected vegetables and other goods, tomatoes and other items have made people cry, floods have reduced growth in the country, revenue collection in the country is low, the government is taking loans from banks, we will take these loans and return them to the IMF, the country suffered losses due to floods in cotton and other goods, tomatoes are being sold for more than Rs 500 today, inflation has increased a lot in the country, Pakistan’s relations with foreign countries have improved a lot, big companies are leaving the business and going out of business, vehicles never expire, Mohsin Naqvi had checked the vehicles himself before selling them, many problems are caused by terrorists, sugar is a problem for the entire country, Stock exchange is setting records day by day, Stock Exchange is not going to stop now, The country only needs peace, people are coming to the country to do business.

MNAPTI Yusuf Khan said PTI is a democratic party, we also want the country’s development, PTI people will never give up, we will never recognize Israel, Israel has broken mountains of oppression in Gaza, Pakistan must adopt an independent policy, the country’s economy has been destroyed, money is not coming into the country, every country has its own policy, you have to support someone in the election, property was given status during the founder’s era, the industry was running during the founder’s era, the founder’s current government was sent home and not allowed to work, terrorists are now rising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we will have to think about our people, vehicles expire all over the world, the lives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth are very precious, these disabled vehicles are being given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, not a single drone attack took place during the PTI era, people were getting jobs during the PTI era, What goes up in Pakistan once never comes back, PTI members are ready for peace, Yousuf Khan refused to take the inoperative vehicles, saying they should be given to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A few days ago, an armored police vehicle was attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Founders are fighting for the country, Sohail Afridi has come on merit.