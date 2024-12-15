TikToker Rajab Butt, who came into limelight by spending a lot of money on his wedding, has been arrested. According to details, TikToker Rajab Butt has been detained by Punjab Wildlife with the help of police from his Park View house.

TikToker received a lion cub as a gift on his wedding. Rajab has been arrested for receiving an illegal newborn lion cub as a gift without a license.

According to sources, the police along with the Wildlife Department raided TikToker’s house. Chohang Police has registered a case against Rajab Ali under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arsalan Ijaz.

According to the text of the FIR registered against TikToker, Rajab Ali is keeping prohibited animals in his house, which can become a law and order problem. While during a search of the accused’s Park View house, a rifle 223 bore and bullets were also recovered from a silver box.

It should be remembered that Rajab Butt was also in the news recently for spending an enormous amount of money on his wedding and throwing dollars at guests.