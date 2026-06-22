Gilgit: President of the Stability Pakistan Party Aleem Khan has accepted the offer of the People’s Party to form a government together in Gilgit-Baltistan and assured all possible support.

According to Express News, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephonic conversation with President of the Stability Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, in which the People’s Party invited the Stability Pakistan Party to form a government together in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed support for various positions in Gilgit-Baltistan with Aleem Khan. Abdul Aleem Khan accepted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer and said that the Stability Pakistan Party will support the People’s Party.

President IPP Aleem Khan said that he had a pleasant and positive conversation with Bilawal Bhutto, he will support the PPP for the elections to the Chief Minister, Speaker and other posts in Gilgit-Baltistan, and will ensure their success with a hu