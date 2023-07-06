TORGHAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he made the IMF program with great difficulty to save Pakistan from default.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while speaking in Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that there is a board meeting of IMF on July 12. Inshallah the agreement will be reached. The agreement with the IMF was difficult because the country had to be saved from default. People inside and outside Pakistan were praying for default.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that he is grateful to friendly countries for providing billions of dollars in difficult circumstances. I am thankful to Army Chief Asim Munir that he took 3 billion from Saudi Arabia and UAE. History will not forgive everyone if they do not play a role in the development of the country.

The Prime Minister said on the incident in Sweden that the entire world is protesting against the desecration of the Holy Quran.