Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, has released videos of its latest operations against Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

In these videos, it can be seen that Hamas fighters are targeting Israeli tanks with rocket launchers at very close range.

As a result of the attacks by Al-Qassam Brigade fighters, many Israeli tanks were destroyed, but the number of Israeli soldiers killed by them has not yet been revealed.

The equipment of the Israeli soldiers recovered from the destroyed tanks can also be seen in the video.