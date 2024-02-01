In the FIFA World Cup Qualifier, the match between Pakistan and Jordan is likely to be held in Islamabad.

There is another opportunity for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Jordan to be played in Pakistan. AFC has given time till February 2 to finalize the venue.

Pakistan Football Federation has once again contacted the Pakistan Sports Board. PSB through a letter has assured to install chairs and floodlights in Jinnah Stadium before the match.

On the other hand, PFF will review various issues and give a final answer to AFC.

To host the match, all the facilities on the ground must be as per FIFA standards.

The match between Pakistan and Jordan is scheduled for March 21 and due to Ramadan, PFF wants to hold the match at night.