Akanksha Dubey, an Indian actress, was discovered dead in a hotel room on Sunday in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The actor-turned-model is thought to have killed himself, according to the police.According to investigators, there was no message found at the scene. She was 25 years old. The renowned model had contributed to Bhojpuri movies, music, and music videos.

Akanksha Dubey, according to the police, was in Sarnath to shoot a movie. She was said to be dating Samar Singh, a fellow performer and singer from the Bhojpuri language. On Instagram, he expressed his sorrow at her passing.

Her social media following was really large. She often shared photographs and “reels” on Instagram, where she had 1.7 million followers.