In the forthcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, Babar Azam will assume captaincy duties once more.

After talking with Babar once he arrives in Lahore on March 30, the selection committee will hold a meeting to disclose the T20I and ODI team. The meeting is planned to take place on April 3rd or 4.

Despite the loss in the series against Afghanistan, the sources predict that there won’t be many changes for the T20I matches against New Zealand.

The strategy of giving young players one more chance can be employed for the T20I series. Other possibilities for the series include Haseebullah, Usama Mir, and Abrar Ahmed.

For the ODI matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities have chosen to forgo further experimentation. Pakistan will approach the field with a formidable combination with the presence of veteran players with World Cup preparations in mind.

The players from the T20I and ODI squads will likely work together at a training camp starting on April 7 or 8 at National Cricket Academy.

The remainder of the players will continue their ODI match preparation at the National Cricket Academy after the departure of the chosen players for the T20I series.

There is a plan to train at night because it is Ramadan. The administration of the squad will make the ultimate decision after consulting with the captain of the group.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand schedule: