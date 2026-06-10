The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a reward of Rs10m for information leading to the arrest of four wanted leaders associated with the newly banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

According to an official notification, the President of AJK approved the reward money for any individual who provides credible information leading to the successful apprehension of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, Khawaja Mehran Arshad, and Sardar Aman Khan.

The state home department has directed the inspector general of police to immediately implement the reward scheme, adding that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

The development follows recent fatal clashes in the region that left at least seven people dead, amid competing narratives regarding casualties and governance grievances.

The AJK government outlawed the JAAC last week, accusing the group of involvement in terrorism, promoting hatred, and instigating anarchy across the state.

Arms recovery and factional rifts

Following the ban, security forces conducted a targeted, intelligence-based operation in the Chehla area of Muzaffarabad, resulting in the arrest of five suspects. Security sources confirmed that the raid led to the seizure of laptops, mobile phones, and various communication devices.

Initial digital forensics led investigators to a large cache of weapons, including seven automatic firearms, multiple grenades, and military hardware.

Authorities also reported recovering maps of sensitive installations and alleged attack plans, uncovering evidence that points to suspected contact with hostile foreign intelligence agencies.

Concurrently, the JAAC faced internal division as Syed Faisal Gilani, a prominent member, announced his complete disassociation from the group. Strongly condemning recent violence in Rawalakot, Gilani stated that he had initially joined the movement to pursue public interests but alleged that the organisation had “deviated from its original path” and was now engaging in violent rhetoric that the people of Kashmir are actively rejecting.

Muted response to lockdown call

The government’s crackdown coincided with a strike call issued by the JAAC for June 9, which was organised to protest the government’s alleged violation of an agreement concerning the annulment of refugees’ seats in the AJK legislature.

However, the lockdown call largely failed to disrupt normal life across major urban centres, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli.

Local commercial markets, educational institutions, and public offices remained open, with transport services operating routinely. Residents in various districts distanced themselves from the strike, noting that forced closures disproportionately harm daily-wage earners and damage the local economy.

Community members emphasized that outstanding political issues should be resolved through peaceful dialogue rather than confrontations that could be exploited by hostile elements.

In contrast to official accounts of the situation, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, one of the wanted leaders, maintained that the group’s movement remains peaceful, stating they would prefer to “emerge with honour” rather than surrender to state authorities.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement expressing deep concern and grief over the escalating violence and the loss of both civilian and law enforcement lives, urging all stakeholders to prioritize peace and stability in the region.