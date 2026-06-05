ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday issued the official schedule for the upcoming general elections, confirming that polling will be held on July 27 across the region.

Polling date announced; political activity set to begin

With the release of the election schedule, political and electoral activities are expected to formally begin across AJK. The announcement marks the start of campaign preparations, including candidate nominations and mobilisation by political parties in their respective constituencies.

The Election Commission said the issuance of the schedule activates the full electoral process, enabling all procedural steps leading up to polling day.

Commitment to free and transparent elections

The commission reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent and impartial elections. It said all necessary arrangements for the general elections are being finalised in coordination with relevant institutions to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral exercise.

Officials added that consultations with administrative and security bodies are ongoing as part of election preparations. The process of appointing returning officers (ROs) is also expected to begin shortly after the announcement of the schedule.

According to the Election Commission, efforts are underway to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in an organised and credible manner, with emphasis on transparency at every stage.

Security and voter details

Sources said that strict security arrangements are being planned for the elections, including the possible deployment of Pakistan Army personnel, alongside Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, to maintain law and order during the polling process.

The elections will be held under security supervision to ensure peaceful voting across all constituencies.

The Election Commission said more than 3.4 million registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming polls. It also confirmed that over 500,000 new voters have been added to the electoral rolls in recent updates, significantly expanding the electorate.

To support the process, the commission has strengthened its coordination and liaison system at the district and administrative levels to ensure effective election management.

With the schedule now officially issued, political activity is expected to intensify across Azad Kashmir in the lead-up to what is anticipated to be a competitive electoral contest.