Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is well recognised for being a fervent advocate for women’s equality.The former Miss World hasn’t been afraid to speak up about issues affecting women, whether it’s the #MeToo movement, domestic violence, or finding a place in a patriarchal society.

Speaking of which, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave some “important life lessons” to women on how to succeed in a “man’s world” in a 2016 interview with Filmfare. The 48-year-old responded, “By not viewing the world through the gender glass.

Women should make one feel “at ease” in their flesh and serve as their “best friend.”Be brutally honest with yourself, I say. Regardless of your decisions, have a strong feeling of conviction.The Bollywood starlet also emphasised the need to “cherish the experience.”

Believe in the strength of “no,” since “yes” is just the simplest answer. It’s crucial to savour and treasure every moment of your journey, she said.