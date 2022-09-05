The Hubble Space Telescope has taken a picture of a brand-new galaxy with a very atypical shape.The image, which depicts the dwarf galaxy NGC 1156, shows vivid red star formation “blossoms.”

The atypical galaxy is located in the constellation of Aries, 25 million light-years from our planet. The European Space Agency (ESA) referred to it as a “marvel of galactic morphology” due to its unusual structure.

The central bulge of spiral galaxies typically contains older stars. Younger stars’ flat discs make up the exteriors.Despite sharing the same characteristic, the newborn stars in this dwarf galaxy are not contained in the same manner.

It is neither elliptical nor spiral in shape.The galaxy has been described as irregular in addition to being isolated because there are no nearby galaxies.