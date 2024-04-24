The Punjab government has appointed senior officer Ahmad Aziz Tarar as secretary of the Information and Culture Department, besides assigning him the additional charge of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.The appointment of Tarar, a member of the Planning & Development Board, has been announced by the province administration.This development follows Danyal Saleem Gilani’s removal from his position as information secretary.
Building Bridges
There have been expressions of gratitude and commitments to strengthen relations, especially in the economic domain, during Iranian President Ebrahim...Read more