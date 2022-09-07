According to current evaluations, farmers’ most urgent needs will likely be compensated for the loss of fertilizer, animal replacements, and seeds for future crops

It is hoped that the momentum will increase over the upcoming days and weeks as the national response to the flood calamity slowly begins to take shape. Even while the early response had trouble getting going and there are still numerous obstacles in the way of helping individuals who are still stranded in the worst-affected areas, things have gradually improved. The fact that those who have been affected by tragedy now have to help hands to provide them with much-needed support is to the credit of the numerous civilian volunteers who are on the ground, the NGOs working around the clock, the armed forces’ rescue and relief teams, and the citizens of this country — especially those who have donated in this time of great economic difficulty.

But there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done and the relief and recovery operation has only begun. The federal and provincial governments must assume leadership, coordinate the efforts of the many groups and individuals on the ground, and establish a plan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation portion of the relief efforts. Since it now appears like each organization involved is operating independently of the others, there needs to be more order and organization in the on-the-ground relief actions to prevent overlap and resource wastage. The respective governments must also develop a plan for the quickest and safest method to restore farmers’ livelihoods.

According to current evaluations, farmers’ most urgent needs will likely be compensated for the loss of fertilizer, animal replacements, and seeds for future crops. The disappearance of equipment and tools used in agricultural processes like tilling, sowing, and irrigation is another key area of concern. The governments must begin combining the remaining monies in order to equip farmers with the tools they need to recover from their losses once the immediate needs of people who have been displaced are met, including food, shelter, clean water, and proper medical facilities.

Foreign financial aid should ideally be set aside for this purpose to avoid placing strain on the government’s already precarious current account situation. Seed, fertilizer, and animal imports may be necessary.

Local governments can be enlisted to offer farmers in this area specialized assistance with the maintenance and replacement of agricultural equipment.

The respective governments must properly consider this component of the relief effort: providing temporary accommodation and food for a few days or months may give the affected people a safety net, but it won’t help them make up for what they have lost. The agricultural districts must be brought back to productivity as soon as feasible for both them and the larger economy. The country cannot afford to abandon its most helpless citizens.