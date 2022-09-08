Porsche AG, a luxury sports car manufacturer, announced on Thursday that Sajjad Khan, a native of Karachi and a former chief technology officer at rival Mercedes-Benz, will serve as an executive board member with a focus on car-IT.

The choice was made, according to international media, as Volkswagen-owned Porsche prepared for a market listing.

Before August 2021, Khan, 48, worked at Mercedes-Benz for more than six years. In addition to acting as Vice President of Digital Vehicle and Mobility for DaimlerChrysler AG, he also served as Executive Vice President of BMW.

He most recently served as the divisional board member and chief technology officer for Mercedes-Benz Cars. He also held a position at BMW.

Porsche AG executive board Chairman Oliver Blume stated in a statement, “We look toward being capable of welcoming Sajjad Khan, a known digital expert, to the Board and to consequently reinforce our IT team in a crucial position.

Khan, a Pakistani-born German citizen, will be the eighth person on the executive board.

Khan’s starting date and the precise date the supervisory board will approve his nomination are still up in the air, Porsche said.