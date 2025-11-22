Pakistan has agreed with the IMF on changes in tax policy, budgeting, and public finance management for the upcoming budget.

Sources said that a technical report on the budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance in January. The delegation left the IMF technical delegation after suggesting important changes in the budget.

The Ministry of Finance will prepare final proposals for changes in budget implementation to the IMF by next month.

According to sources, the IMF technical delegation discussed 15 proposals for changes in the budget implementation process with the delegation, including creating a public finance management digitized plan and forming a committee to monitor the PFM digitized plan.

The proposals include using a complete e-office, e-pads for budget preparation, eliminating discrepancies from data, budgeting based on new data, and increasing the consultation process with all ministries in budget preparation. The technical mission also considered proposals for important changes in the tax policy for the upcoming new budget.