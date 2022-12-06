Facebook Dating will now include age verification thanks to Meta and Yoti.

Three years ago, the business launched Facebook Dating in the US. However, as long as all users’ ages added up to 18, the programme would register them.

With the introduction of the new function, the system will request age verification if it suspects a minor is using Facebook Dating. Users may provide a photo ID card or a video selfie as verification.

Technology has been somewhat helpful in preventing children from accessing these apps, despite issues over the accuracy of the algorithms used to estimate age.

In order to serve material that is age-appropriate, Meta previously begun experimenting with the Instagram age verification tool.