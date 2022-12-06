Brazil defeated South Korea in the knockout match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former world champions Brazil tore through South Korea’s defense in the pre-quarterfinals, scoring back-to-back goals to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup with a 4-1 victory.

The Brazilian players scored four goals in the 36-minute game to destroy the desire of the Korean team to reach the next stage. made several attacks but the Brazilian goalkeeper and defensive players thwarted them.

In the match played at Stadium 974, Vinny Jr. scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute to give Brazil the lead, followed by Neymar’s penalty kick to give the team a 2-0 lead, Richarlison the third and Lucas Paquiotta scored to make it 4-0 before the end of the first half.

South Korean players also tried to score in FIFA World Cup:

South Korean players also tried to score but it was thwarted by the Brazilian goalkeeper. In the second half as well, the Brazilian players kept the pressure on Korea and continued to attack the Korean goal, but could not score due to the excellent performance of the Korean goalkeeper.

FIFA World Cup: Defeat Japan on penalty shootout, Croatia reach quarter-finals

However, in the 76th minute, on a free hit from outside the D, Korean player Paik Seung threw the ball into the net from among several players, making the team’s deficit 4-1.

Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter finals.

Earlier in the pre-quarterfinal match, Croatia defeated Japan on penalty shootout after a thrilling contest.Read more about qater football world cup updates click here…