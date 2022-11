KARACHI: On the fourth business day of the week, the Pakistani rupee depreciated once again versus the US dollar.

Details indicate that the local currency lost 57 paisa in value when compared to the dollar, which was trading at roughly 222. The rupee had a Wednesday closing value of Rs221.43, according to data from Pakistan’s central bank.

Nevertheless, the rupee has collectively appreciated by Rs17.94 from its record low of Rs239.94 against the dollar, despite the recent loss.