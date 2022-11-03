On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) deferred judgement on the petition’s viability, which called for Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, to be relieved of his party chairmanship.

The hearing on the petition submitted by attorney Muhammad Afaq, which names Khan and other parties as respondents in the case, was presided over by LHC Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi.

After being found ineligible by the ECP in the NA-95 constituency, the petitioner had argued that Khan was no longer able to serve as party chairman. He asked the court to issue a directive removing Khan from his role as party chairman.