Waseem Akhtar, the leader of the MQM-P, requested on Sunday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) examine its performance after irregularities in the election process surfaced.

At a news conference in Karachi, Waseem Akhtar stated that in the current climate, fair and free elections are not possible. He also noted that some polling places lack ballots and that voters have abstained from the process following violent incidents.

He claimed that evidence of ballots being forcibly removed from voters during the voting process was being broadcast by every media outlet, casting doubt on the notion of free and fair elections.

The leader of MQM-P also stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party government should be questioned in light of the violence that marred the polls (PPP).