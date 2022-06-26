KARACHI: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) verified 406 new cases and two fatalities in the previous day, bringing the country’s corona positive rate down to 2.81 percent on Sunday.

According to the NIH, there are currently 94 corona patients receiving intensive care across the US. 14,496 corona tests have been performed nationwide in the past 24 hours.

Infections with Covid-19 are on the rise in Sindh, where the overall rate of corona-positive cases has risen to 7.64% while it has increased to 21.7% in Karachi.

This represents a significant improvement over only last week when Karachi’s positive rating was 10.08 percent and Sindh’s was recorded at 5%.

The current optimism rate in Hyderabad was 8.51 percent.

Mardan reported the highest positive rating at 8.77%, followed by Islamabad at 3.45% and Peshawar at 3%.

At 2.82 percent, 1.64 percent, and 1.82 percent, respectively, respectively, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujrat continue to have lower infection rates than the national average.

Health professionals issued a warning last week about the potential increase in positive cases if preventative measures like social withdrawal and mask use in public were disregarded.

The first dosage of immunizations had been given to 136,422,713 people nationwide as of Thursday, and 125,250,104 people had received all three doses. Only 17,828,826 booster doses, in contrast, had been given.

To combat the “alarming” surge in Covid-19 infections in Karachi, the Sindh government also announced the reintroduction of non-pharmaceutical intervention guidelines on Friday.