Allegations that hackers gained access to TikTok’s systems and stole user data and source code have been disputed.The information disclosed on the hacking site was “totally irrelevant” to the business.

The hacker collective “AgainstTheWest” claimed to have hacked WeChat and TikTok in a thread on the hacking forum.. The post included screenshots of a purported database, accessed via an Alibaba cloud, that belonged to the companies and held information on WeChat and TikTok users.

The server allegedly has 2.05 billion records in a huge 790GB database of user information, platform statistics, software code, cookies, authentication tokens, server information, etc., according to the hackers.

Asserting that the source code provided was not a part of its platform, TikTok denied being hacked. The company also stated that its adequate security measures would prevent user data from being collected automatically by scripts.