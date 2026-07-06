Maryam Nawaz has put the province on the path of development: Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, False cases have been made against PTI founder: Ali Bukhari, Field Marshal played a mediating role in the US-Iran war: Qadir Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said after the battle for peace, attention will have to be paid to the battle for the economy. corruption has reduced in the country. Field Marshals are playing an important role in the country’s development. government and opposition should play their role in the country’s development. all government matters are going well. a lot of work is being done in Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has put the province on the path of development. less money is coming from outside. very good hospitals have been built in Sindh.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said PTI is not digesting the country’s development. PTI people are not ready to accept anything. we should appreciate the good work the government is doing. if PTI people do good work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we will also appreciate it. Maryam Nawaz has put the province on the path of development. law is equal for all. we have to leave the past behind and move forward for the country’s development. more work is being done in Punjab than in other provinces. PTI people will not get government. the opposition’s job is only to criticize. we are on the same page for the development of the country.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bukhari said real estate work has come to a standstill. those issuing NOCs to societies should be scrutinized. societies to which NOCs are issued should be asked about this by the magistrate. these are the losers. the Kahna incident was a huge accident. law is not being implemented. false cases have been made against the PTI founder. societies are formed in different places. space in Islamabad is 90% inclusive. the government has flopped in every sector. petrol prices are skyrocketing. inflation is on the rise in the country and the poor are not in a good situation. no businessmen have come in four years.

PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail said during the PDM government, the PML-N had an agreement with the MQM. there are different groups in MQM; Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal are separate groups. cases of giving possession to societies are in the courts. corruption worth billions of rupees has taken place in Sialkot. we will appreciate Maryam Nawaz if she does good work in the province. Field Marshal played a mediating role in the US-Iran war. Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanaullah should not have made such statements on the Kashmir issue. the entire nation was united on the occasion of the war with India.