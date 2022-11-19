KARACHI: Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft avoided collisions despite colliding with birds at the airport of the port city.

Details indicate that PK-350, a flight from Karachi to Peshawar, was struck by a bird as it was taking off, and PK-305, a flight from Lahore to Karachi, was struck by a bird as it was landing.

The Peshawar-bound flight’s captain made a quick return landing at the Karachi airport. Another flight, PK-305, has been inspected by the authorities for birds strike-related damages.