The draught for the eighth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been continually postponed; nevertheless, it may now take place in Karachi on November 30 or during the first week of December. Details indicate that the eighth HBL PSL will take place from February 9 to March 19 in various cities across the nation.

The draught was supposed to take place on November 18, however it was postponed because of board members’ other commitments.The draught was supposed to take place in Peshawar, however that arrangement fell through. Bhurban was another destination that was discussed, but there were no available hotel rooms. Surprisingly, Abu Dhabi’s name was also a possibility.

Several foreign coaches are expected to attend the draught, which is scheduled to take place in Karachi on November 30 or the first week of December. After considering the PCB and franchise officials’ busy schedules, a decision will be made.