Following a recent increase in salaries, the Punjab government has decided to raise the leave allowance for provincial ministers as well.

According to a report, the Punjab government has decided to make the leave allowance for ministers, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker equal to their full salaries.

In this regard, the Punjab Public Representatives Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 has been passed by the Punjab Assembly.

The bill was passed during a recent session. Under the amendment, changes will be made to the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) Act, 1975.

After these changes, there will be no salary deduction during leave. Previously, when ministers had a monthly salary of Rs100,000, they received Rs74,000 during a one-month leave.

According to the document, after the amendments, Punjab ministers will receive Rs960,000 in full salary during a one-month leave instead of Rs74,000.

Likewise, when the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly had a salary of Rs125,000, he used to receive Rs37,000 for a one-month leave.

Now, after the amendment, the Speaker will receive Rs950,000 in full salary for a month of leave instead of Rs37,000.

The Deputy Speaker, who used to receive Rs37,000 during a one-month leave when his salary was Rs120,000, will now be entitled to Rs775,000 full salary during leave.