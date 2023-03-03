Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui allegedly has put restrictions on his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and kids’ entry to their house.

The three of them could be seen in a few videos that Aaliya posted on Instagram from the road outside the house. It appears that Nawaz’s daughter is in distress as she sobs.

They had been forgotten about, according to Aaliya. They are currently residing at a relative’s home.

When I returned to the house with my children, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had dispatched a number of guards to prevent us from entering. Me and my children were brutally abandoned by this man to be on the road. She wrote: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not even spare his own helpless children, and this is the truth.

“My daughter was sobbing and shrieking on the motorway because she couldn’t believe her own father would harm her in this way. Good goodness, one of my relatives welcomed us into her tiny home.

This small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the highways just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is. I’m sharing three videos so you can see this man’s reality.

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui, don’t worry. You can’t make me give up my kids. The wife of Siddiqui concluded, “I am a citizen of a nation where justice reigns, and I shall receive it soon.