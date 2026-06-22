Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also raised questions about the increase in the number of bulletproof vehicles after the introduction of the Viggo.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the number of bulletproof vehicles in the country has increased immensely, the Ministry of Interior should compile a list of bulletproof vehicles across the country.

He said that it should be seen who has a bulletproof vehicle and why.

The Defense Minister said that it should also be seen where he gets the money to change the tires of the bulletproof vehicle every three months.