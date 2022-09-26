Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, stated on Monday that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja should step down from his position following the disclosure of audio leaks purportedly containing discussions between important members of the coalition administration.

Imran claimed in his speech to a crowd at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore that it was clear from the tape leaks that CEC Raja was a “servant of the Sharif household.”

The former prime minister claimed that Nawaz was heard “telling him [CEC] who should be disqualified and when to hold elections” in the audio leaks.

He said that if the CEC has even the slightest sense of shame after the audio disclosures, he should step down. However, he lacks shame, therefore we will have to force him to retire. Over the weekend, audio recordings of allegedly private discussions between prominent government figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, and several members of the federal cabinet, raised questions about the security of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Talal Chaudhry, the leader of the PML-N, stated on Sunday that the government was “taking very seriously” the leaks, but he stopped short of disputing the authenticity of the audios.

Instead, she asserted that these just demonstrated that “nothing criminal had occurred.”