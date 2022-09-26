The father of Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam said on Monday that the country’s prayers, solidarity, and resolve helped Pakistan defeat England.

In order to congratulate the Pakistani team on being the first team to finish its 200 T20 International matches on a winning note, Babar’s father, Azam Siddiqui, sent these heartfelt messages on Instagram from London.

In a message on social media, Siddiqui said, “I think today, not the Pakistan cricket team, but its unity, spirit of achieving something, and their reposing confidence in one another, and nation’s prayers, as well as an appreciation for their squad, have won.”

“The courageous [team] won the match with courage and who else would know this better than our courageous nation,” Azam’s father said in praise of the team’s determination to secure victory.

His Instagram post was closed with the phrase “Pakistan Zindabad.”

The cricket teams of Pakistan and England have each won two matches thus far in the seven-match series.

The first four games were held in Karachi, and the remaining games were held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.