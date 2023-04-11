Shamoon Abbasi, a senior member of Pakistani showbiz, claims that since marrying actress Sherry Shah, his life has transformed.

Shamoon Abbasi stated in a recent interview that he does not believe everything pertaining to private life should be posted on social media when asked about concealing his marriage to Sherry Shah.

According to him, when you post about your happiness on social media, there are many of comments from other users that, whether you read them alone or with your family, put a lot of strain on your head and eventually lead to despair.

Shamoon said his marriage to Sherry has proven to be good for his job and that he is now working much more than before while discussing the impact on his career after marriage.

“There is nothing in my wife Sherry that I had in my previous relationships; she is a good-hearted and patient woman,” the actor stated. I’ve been mentally happy ever since she entered my life since she is sensible. I praise God for this benefit.

It should be recalled that actress Sherry Shah recently announced on social media that she was married to Shamoon Abbasi, and that Shamoon Abbasi verified that they had been married for four years.