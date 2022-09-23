The daughter-in-law of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir was slain in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad neighbourhood. Senior officers of the Islamabad Police and forensic teams were on the scene, according to the police spokeswoman.

According to the police spokeswoman, the event is still under investigation, and any new information will be made public. The body of the victim has been transported to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for an autopsy.

Speaking to the reporters, Ayaz Amir stated that no one should ever experience such a catastrophe or have such an occurrence happen to them. When questioned about rumours that his son was drunk, the journalist answered: “What can I say in this regard? This is a legal issue “.