WhatsApp, a service provided by Meta Platforms Inc., stated on Thursday that it was attempting to maintain connectivity for Iranian users after the nation imposed restrictions on access to both the app and Instagram.

According to a tweet from the messaging app, WhatsApp, Iranian phone numbers are not being blocked and the company “will do anything” within its technical means to maintain service accessibility.

As a result of demonstrations against the murder of a woman in police custody, Iran on Wednesday blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last remaining social networks in the nation.

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, last week after she was detained by Tehran’s morality police for wearing an “unsuitable dress” has sparked outrage over a variety of topics, including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy that is suffering as a result of sanctions.

As popular indignation over the killing showed no signs of abating and there were reports of attacks on security forces early on Thursday, protesters set fire to police stations and vehicles in Tehran and other Iranian towns.