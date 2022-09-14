Some passengers suffered minor injuries as a result of the hasty evacuation of an Air India Express plane that was about to take off from Oman due to an engine fire, officials said on Wednesday.

Omani TV broadcast footage of smoke rising from the aircraft as it was taxiing to take off towards Kochi in southern India as passengers filed across the tarmac.

The airline reported that some of the 141 passengers suffered from “mild bruising,” noting that there was no fire alarm in the cockpit and that another aircraft noticed the smoke.

“Another aircraft reported seeing smoke coming from one of the engines while it was on the taxiway. However, the cockpit lacked a fire warning sign, according to a statement.

The crew halted on the taxiway and turned on the engine fire extinguishers as a matter of extreme prudence.

Later on Wednesday, a rescue flight will transport the passengers to Kochi, according to Air India Express. According to Arun Kumar, director general of civil aviation for India, “necessary action” would be taken iresponse to the occurrence.

“Everyone was safely evacuated after smoke was found in engine number two. Kumar continued, “We will investigate the case and take the necessary actions, too.

South Asians make up a sizable portion of both Oman’s workforce and the workforces of neighbouring Gulf nations with abundant natural resources.