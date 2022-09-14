The president of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments to continue their efforts against the virus that has killed over six million people on Wednesday, saying that the world a stronger position than ever to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have not arrived yet. But the end is in sight,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, told reporters during a virtual press conference.Since the UN agency started referring to Covid-19 as a pandemic and proclaimed the virus an international emergency in March 2020, this was the UN agency’s most upbeat statement.

The virus, which first appeared in China in late 2019, has ravaged the world’s economies and overwhelmed healthcare systems. It has killed close to 6.5 million people and infected 606 million.

The introduction of vaccines and treatments has assisted in reducing the disease’s severity. According to the UN organisation, Covid-19 deaths last week were at their lowest level since March 2020.

However, Tedros added that in order to protect themselves from Covid-19 and future viruses, nations must carefully examine their policies and reinforce them. Additionally, he advised countries to vaccinate 100% of the members of their high-risk groups and to continue conducting virus tests.

The WHO urged nations to maintain adequate supply of medical materials and healthcare personnel in case there are additional waves of the virus.