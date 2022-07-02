The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given 21-year-old legspinner Tuba Hassan her first central contract for the next 2022–23 season, while former Pakistani captain Javeria Khan has been downgraded from category A to C after a mediocre campaign.

Tuba recently had the best T20I debut performance by a Pakistani woman when she took 3 for 8 against Sri Lanka in Karachi. In the three-match series, she ended with five wickets. She has been included to category D of the central contract along with other rookies Sadaf Shamas, who has yet to play for an international team, and wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza.

Having been awarded the prestigious central contract for the first time, I am utterly happy and ecstatic. The results of perseverance are slowly beginning to show, but this is only the beginning. The success of my squad and putting up excellent performances remain my top priorities; the rest, as we have seen in this instance, will, I am confident, take care of itself.