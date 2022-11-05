Users of TikTok experienced a temporary outage late on Friday when attempting to access the app’s “For You” feature. Users saw a “no internet connection” notification throughout the 20 minutes the error persisted before the programme resumed operating normally.

75,000 customers were affected by the outage, according to Downdetector, even though the company didn’t release any information about it. With no indication of a country-level filter, NetBlocks, a worldwide internet connectivity monitor, noted that the outage affected users everywhere.