Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for a delay in the contempt case that has been brought against him. The case asks Imran Khan to provide an explanation for the events of May 25, 2022.

On November 2, during the hearing of a federal government-filed contempt of court case, the supreme court demanded an explanation from Khan regarding the circumstances surrounding the party’s maiden long march on May 25, 2022.

Imran Khan is making pronouncements to harm Islamabad, according to the government’s lawsuit, which it said violated a court injunction. It pleaded with the supreme court to instruct the PTI leader to see that its directives on protests and sit-ins are carried out.

Salman Akram Raja, the PTI chair’s attorney, filed a plea asking for the case to be postponed because the PTI chairman was shot during his long march in Wazirabad.The attorney asked the court not to set the hearing for a time, stating in the plea, “My client is admitted to a hospital owing to the sad incident and is therefore unable to provide the required response on the case.”