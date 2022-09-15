KABUL: On Thursday, Afghanistan’s selectors announced their 15-man roster for the Twenty20 World Cup, leaving out five players who were part of their unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign.

In the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup, which was played earlier this month in the United Arab Emirates, the team dropped all three of its games.

Chief selector Noor Malikzai stated in a statement that the Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to develop things beautifully.

It stated that the Asia Cup roster will not include Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, or Noor Ahmad.

batting order middleman Leg-spinning all-arounder Qais Ahmad, right-arm fast Darwish Rasooli, and Salim Safi qualified for the 15-member cut following strong local results.

The Super 12 round of the World Cup, which will take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13, has Afghanistan in Group 1.

They are grouped with the host nation and reigning champions Australia, England, New Zealand, and two first-round qualifier teams.

India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two qualifiers make up Group 2.

The team is balanced, according to Maliki, and will do well in Australia.

Since Australian bowling circumstances are favorable for fast bowling, Safi, a tall right-arm quick, has been added to our bowling department to further boost its velocity.

The team will continue to be captained by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, with Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib being added as reserves.