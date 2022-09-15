Pakistan’s head selector Mohammad Wasim released a 15-person roster on Thursday for the T20 World Cup, with Haider Ali making his comeback.

The same trio will also represent Pakistan in the upcoming New Zealand series.

Shan Masood was called up for his first T20I while Fakhar Zaman was removed from the starting lineup. On Wednesday, Rashid Latif, a former Test captain, claimed Fakhar had a knee issue.

Additionally disqualified from the T20 World Cup main roster was Shahnawaz Dahan. It lists both Fakhar and Shahnawaz as touring reserves.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been added to the T20 Asia Cup 2022 squad in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had to withdraw due to injuries.

Pakistan will first fly to New Zealand to take part in a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the host country. The T20 World Cup will be placed in Australia in October and November 2022.

