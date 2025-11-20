From “idol-worshippers” to preferred trade partner

▪︎ For 20+ years Taliban propaganda framed India as a Hindu “kafir” state backing “anti-Islam” forces in Kabul.

▪︎ Now the same Emirate is sending its foreign minister and commerce minister to New Delhi, asking that very “idol-worshipping” state for markets, dams and investments.

Bamiyan statues vs embracing the heirs of that civilization

▪︎ Taliban justified blowing up the Bamiyan Buddhas as a war on “un-Islamic idols” and on “Buddhist-Hindu civilization”.

▪︎ Today they court India, which positions itself as protector and promoter of the very Buddhist and Hindu heritage the Taliban attacked.

From “Indian agents” in Kabul to dependence on India

▪︎ Earlier narrative: the Kabul republic was dismissed as “India’s puppet” and Indian consulates were framed as RAW terror hubs against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

▪︎ Now: the same Emirate seeks Indian wheat, Indian reconstruction money, access to Indian ports and trade corridors, effectively asking that “former enemy” to stabilize their own economy.

Ummah rhetoric vs bypassing the Muslim neighbor

▪︎ Taliban speak constantly about Muslim brotherhood, Islamic solidarity and “historic ties” with Pakistan.

▪︎ Once ties with Pakistan became tense on TTP / FAK, borders and refugees, they rushed to open doors with a non-Muslim power instead of first fixing issues with their immediate Muslim neighbor.

▪︎ Optics: they are ready to ignore a Muslim state’s core security concerns, while bending over backwards for a Hindu-majority state for trade and recognition.

Anti-West, anti-system slogans vs using the same global system

▪︎ For years Taliban attacked “Western economic slavery, interest-based systems and kufr institutions”.

▪︎ Now they lobby India, which is deeply tied to Western capital and global financial institutions, to unlock banking channels, investments and reconstruction projects for the Emirate.

Sharia absolutism vs transactional realpolitik

▪︎ Their domestic narrative is rigid – no compromise on girls’ education, women’s work, media freedoms – all in the name of “pure Sharia”.

▪︎ Yet on foreign policy they show extreme flexibility, quickly normalizing with whoever offers cash, corridors and political cover, including the same states they used to brand as anti-Islamic.

Kashmir narrative vs silence when in Delhi

▪︎ Taliban-linked clerics and fighters historically celebrated “jihad in Kashmir” and Indian oppression of Muslims there.

▪︎ During high-profile visits to Delhi there is studied silence on Kashmir, CAA, anti-Muslim pogroms etc, because the priority is trade routes and recognition, not “oppressed Muslims”.

Non-recognition of Durand Line vs acceptance of Indian-drawn borders

▪︎ They reject or muddy the Durand Line with Pakistan, although it is an international border recognized by the global system.

▪︎ With India, including on sensitive issues like Afghan territory used by anti-Pakistan elements, they show no such maximalist posture, instead signaling respect for India’s “security concerns”.

De-facto recognition chase vs “dignity” discourse

▪︎ The Emirate often says it does not “beg for recognition”.

▪︎ Yet repeated ministerial trips to New Delhi, a country that has not formally recognized them, expose a clear scramble for de-facto recognition, photo-ops and diplomatic legitimacy.

Takeaway line for commentary

▪︎ Taliban have used the language of faith and resistance when dealing with Pakistan and the West, but when it comes to India they quietly park the jihadist rhetoric and act like any other fragile regime: willing to forget past “idols” and “enemies of Islam” in exchange for trade routes, wheat and a seat at the diplomatic table.