Subject to government sanction, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan will play a three-match T20I series in Sharjah in late March.

The series will begin just after the eighth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League and before the April visit of the New Zealand side to Pakistan.

Recently, Afghanistan has proposed to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in March in the United Arab Emirates. It should be mentioned that Australia withdrew from the Afghanistan-UAE series due to the Afghan government’s efforts to further restrict women’s rights.