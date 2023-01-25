PATHAAN is a movie about a dedicated agent who works for the government of India. The story takes place in 2019, after the Indian government revokes Article 370. In response, a vengeful Pakistani general named Qadir hires a terrorist named Jim, who holds a personal grudge against India. Meanwhile, an agent named Nandini from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) discovers a connection to a mysterious woman in France and seeks out the help of another agent, Pathaan. Pathaan was once one of the best agents for India, but has since gone rogue. Three years ago, Pathaan had an encounter with a woman named Rubina Mohsin, which led to his downfall. However, the country desperately needs Pathaan to save it from Jim’s attack. The rest of the film follows the actions and events that unfold.

The story of PATHAAN, written by Siddharth Anand, may be considered simple and familiar, but the screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan keeps the audience engaged with a balance of action, humor, thrill, and emotions. The dialogues, written by Abbas Tyrewala, are clever and natural. Siddharth Anand’s direction is noteworthy, especially in how he manages to create a grand and epic feel while avoiding going over-the-top. He skillfully navigates the various plot twists and turns, and effectively handles a particularly emotional scene in the second half set at the Indian Institute of Contagious Disease.

On the negative side, the film sacrifices logic in some instances, such as Pathaan’s ability to easily enter and escape from high-security zones. Additionally, the climax in Afghanistan is predictable. However, these weaknesses are compensated for by the high-energy action and thrilling scenes that keep the audience engaged.

The film opens with an impressive introduction scene for Shah Rukh Khan’s character, and the flashbacks also add to the entertainment. The introduction of Rubina and the scene that follows are sure to elicit applause from the audience. The Moscow episode includes a lot of humor, and the intermission point is a surprising twist. After the intermission, there are several standout scenes such as the chase on the frozen lake, the chaos on the train, and the emotional scene at the Indian Institute of Contagious Disease. The climax is intense, and the film ends on a high note. The post-credits scene is also noteworthy, as it relates to current events.

The performances in the film are noteworthy, particularly Shah Rukh Khan who delivers a standout performance. He looks great and gives a well-rounded performance with a balance of humor, style, action, and emotion. Deepika Padukone is also impressive, and brings a strong presence to her role as a crucial character in the story. She looks great while performing action scenes. John Abraham is well-suited to the role of the villain, and although his screen time is limited in the first half, he makes up for it in the second half. Salman Khan (Tiger) is particularly noteworthy, and his scenes are among the most memorable in the film. Other notable performances include Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana (Captain Luthra), Manish Wadhwa, Prakash Belawadi (Scientist), Aakash Bhatija (Nandini’s junior) and the actor playing the pilot.

The music in PATHAAN, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, is of chartbuster variety, with several songs that are already popular and well-received by audiences. Songs like “Besharam Rang” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” are used effectively in key moments in the film. The choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant in “Besharam Rang” and Bosco-Caesar in “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” is noteworthy. The background score by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara is also noteworthy, particularly the theme played during Jim’s scenes, which adds to the tension and drama.

The cinematography by Satchith Paulose is outstanding, capturing the various foreign locations in breathtaking detail. The production design by Rajat Poddar is also noteworthy, adding to the grandeur of the film. The action choreography by Casey O’Neill, Craig Macrae, and Sunil Rodrigues is a highlight of the film. The costumes by Shaleena Nathani, Mamta Anand, and Niharika Jolly are stylish and fitting, particularly those worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The VFX by yFX matches global standards, and Aarif Sheikh’s editing is precise, adding to the pace and tension of the film.

In conclusion, PATHAAN is a complete package of entertainment, filled with action, emotions, patriotism, humor, thrill and strong performances, particularly from Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to have a strong opening at the box office and become one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. It is a BLOCKBUSTER film that will keep the audiences entertained and satisfied.

