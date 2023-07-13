The Legal Aid Society (LAS) organized a legal education initiative known as an awareness clinic, with a specific focus on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). This event was held in the village of Darya Khan Khaskheli, which is situated in the town of Bandhi, Taluka Daurr in the Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh.

The host team for the awareness program included LAS Regional Officer Wazir Ali Soomro, District Field Officer Moazzam Ali Jatoi, Community Lawyer Syed Danish Ali Shah, and ADR Paralegals Mokhtiar Ali Khaskheli and Khair Mohammad Lakho. They warmly welcomed various attendees, including Town Vice Chairman GM Khaskheli, as well as notable individuals such as Amir Ali Khaskheli, alongside the villagers.

During the program’s commencement, the LAS team provided participants with an introduction to their organization. They highlighted that Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid, a former Chief Justice of Sindh and Supreme Court Judge, established the organization in 2013. The primary aim of LAS is to assist marginalized and underprivileged communities in overcoming obstacles when seeking justice. Over the course of nine years, LAS has expanded its activities to encompass 13 judicial districts in the Sindh province, and it is also operational in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Additionally, they shared details regarding the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC), which primarily caters to marginalized communities, with a specific focus on Sindh and other areas in Pakistan. The center’s main objective is to provide support to individuals who may not be familiar with their legal entitlements. “To access assistance, individuals can conveniently dial the toll-free number 0800-70806 associated with SLACC” LAS team informed the participants about the free-of-cost service.

In his compelling speech based on the core theme of the program, Moazzam Jatoi passionately emphasized the importance of alternative dispute resolution and its transformative impact on the lives of underprivileged communities. He highlighted how ADR has emerged as a powerful tool to help resolve disputes outside of the courtroom, particularly benefiting the impoverished sections of society. Jatoi underscored that ADR methods, such as mediation, negotiation, and arbitration, provide a more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient means of resolving conflicts, ensuring that justice is not limited to those who can afford lengthy legal battles. By embracing ADR, poor communities have gained greater control over their disputes, fostering a sense of empowerment and collaboration. Jatoi’s inspiring speech shed light on how ADR has become a catalyst for social justice, fostering peace and harmony among the marginalized, and laying the foundation for a fairer and more inclusive society.

Upon the program’s culmination, the members of the LAS team were bestowed with a distinguished Sindhi cultural present known as ‘ajrak’, serving as a gesture of gratitude from the village dignitaries.