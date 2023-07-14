Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC, in Pakistan and the world over observed the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

There was a complete shutdown in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the martyrs of July 13 are buried.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference gave a call for observance of the day and all pro-freedom leaders and organizations supported it.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar urged people to make the call for a shutdown and march a success to send a strong message to the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the UN resolutions and are not ready to accept Indian subjugation, at any cost.

Rallies, seminars, and conferences were held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and all major capitals of the world to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is an annual commemoration held on July 13 to honor the 22 Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives in 1931 while fighting against the oppressive rule of the Dogra rulers in an effort to liberate Kashmir.

Kashmiris observe this significant day on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as by Kashmiri communities worldwide. It marks a pivotal moment in the Kashmiri struggle against foreign occupation.

On July 13, 1931, the people of Kashmir rose up against the despotic Dogra authority in protest of the arrest of Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi, a vocal supporter of Kashmir’s independence. A large rally of Kashmiris took place outside Srinagar’s Central Jail, voicing their demands for freedom, equal rights, and an end to the oppressive dictatorship.

The peaceful rally turned violent as the Dogra soldiers opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the loss of several innocent lives. This incident ignited a movement to protect the rights and self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Tragically, on this historical day, the troops of Dogra Maharaja killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, when they gathered outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a brave young man started the call to prayer (Azaan), but the forces of the Maharaja ruthlessly killed him. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives until the completion of Azaan. Since then, the Kashmiris are observing July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day every year.

Renowned politician and academic from Kashmir, Prem Nath Bazaz, says that July 13 marks the official beginning of the contemporary freedom movement and a quest for independence in Kashmir.

Kashmiris commemorate Martyrs Week from July 8 to July 13. On July 8, Resistance Day is observed to honor Burhan Wani, and on July 13, Kashmir Martyrs’ Day pays tribute to the 22 individuals who lost their lives in Srinagar in 1931 due to the gunfire of the Maharaja’s army.

Recently, the Indian National Investigation Agency, along with Indian paramilitary personnel, raided several houses in different areas of the south Kashmir districts of IIOJK.

The NIA and paramilitary forces barged into the houses of the people across South Kashmir, demanding their right to self-determination.

The Indian agency, troops, paramilitary and police personnel are harassing peace and freedom-loving families and seizing their house and bank documents and mobile phones on the pretext of search operations.

Martyrs’ Day is a day that inspires and motivates Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for freedom. It serves as a powerful message to the Indian authorities that Kashmiris will never surrender in the face of oppression.