Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, showing stubbornness on the issue of Rafah, also sent a message to America.

According to Arab media, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement released on Friday that Israel remains committed to sending its military forces to Rafah, the southern region of Gaza, where there are more than a million Palestinians.

Netanyahu said that even if we do not get American support, we will do this work.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he also told the US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken, who was visiting Israel, that Israel has no choice but to enter Rafah to defeat Hamas.

Netanyahu added that he told Antony Blanken that we hope to get the support of the United States in this work, but if we have to do it alone, we will do it.

It should be noted that US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken arrived in Israel yesterday after completing his Middle East tour, where he met with Netanyahu, in which they discussed the Gaza ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid.