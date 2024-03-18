The Supreme Court issued a much-needed decision requiring the incoming administration to submit a report on the steps it has taken to address climate change. The development calls for a critical assessment of Pakistan’s climate policies and readiness for unanticipated climate-related incidents. With damage exceeding Rs 3.2 trillion, the devastating floods of 2022 serve as a sobering reminder of our perilous status as the fifth most climate-vulnerable nation in the world. Our predicament was made worse by the recent severe weather that killed dozens of people. There is a serious weakness in our climate governance that is highlighted by the unfulfilled mandates of the Pakistan Climate Change Act, 2017, including the creation of the Climate Change Fund and the Pakistan Climate Change Authority. These organisations are crucial frameworks for addressing climate change and enhancing resilience, not just more bureaucracy. Their absence is indicative of a systemic inability to aggressively handle climate-related issues. The court’s emphasis on protecting the Loss and Damage Fund, which provides hope for reconstruction following widespread climate disaster, is equally significant. While international financial assistance is vital, Pakistan must first clear its domestic affairs. Reliance on outside assistance in the absence of strong internal controls and preparation is risky. Though important, the fund is only one component of the greater picture of climate resilience and adaptation, which calls for preparedness and vision on the part of the home country.

In response to the SC’s request, the administration must provide a thorough report that not only details previous efforts but also lays out a precise, doable course for the future. The processes for creating the Climate Change Authority, putting the Climate Change Fund into action, and strengthening regional capacity for climate adaptation and catastrophe risk reduction should all be included in this report. It should also specify clear and efficient methods for utilising global climate funds, such as the Loss and Damage Fund. In order to guarantee that Pakistan is both a constructive participant in global climate governance and a recipient of international help, the mandated climate bodies’ establishment would be a crucial first step in coordinating national efforts with the global climate goals. The court’s ruling serves as a call to action for the government to prioritise addressing climate change as a matter of national security and economic as well as an environmental concern. In addition to fulfilling the requirements of the legal investigation, the report must provide Pakistan with a roadmap for a resilient and sustainable future.